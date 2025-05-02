What is the ‘Return Policy’ Law in Massachusetts?

Does Massachusetts have an actual return policy law? It seems like every retailer's return policy differs even if ever so slightly.

Get our free mobile app

These days it seems like I'm returning items more than ever. Amazon deliveries, grocery pickups and human error, I'm mailing items back or bringing expired items back to stores a lot more than I used to.

Of course, each retailer's return policy is a little different than the next. Some require receipts, others don't. Some retailers may give you a 90-day window to return an item, others may give you 30, and so on. With all of these differences in return policies, I was wondering if there is any kind of official return policy law set forth by the state of Massachusetts.

Is There an Official Return Policy Law in Massachusetts?

According to Mass.gov, there isn't a set law regarding return policies in Massachusetts, which explains why each store's policy varies, but there is an overall law that protects you when it comes to defective products. Here are some more details from Mass.gov.

As long as a product is not defective, a store can have any return policy they want so long as it is clearly disclosed somewhere in the store and you have a chance to read it before buying your product. Defective merchandise must be accepted for return, regardless of any policy, and you must be given the option of a repair, replacement item, or refund of the price.

It's good to know that no matter where you live and shop in Massachusetts, whether it's in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or everywhere in between, you are protected from being saddled with defective merchandise. That's one area where the refund law is universal in Massachusetts. Just to be safe, make sure you keep your receipts.

LOOK: Iconic products released the year you were born American history can often be remembered through our consumer habits. That's why Stacker ranked the iconic products released from the year you were born, starting in 1919. From Slurpees to iPods, this list is a pop culture-infused trip down memory lane. Gallery Credit: Stacker

LOOK: 8 TV Shows You Totally Forgot Existed Think your memory's playing tricks on you? Think again. These TV shows were 100% real. How many of them do you remember tuning into? Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz