Reusable Shopping Bags are Back

If you haven’t done so already, you can now bring your reusable grocery bags back to the store.

The state, on July 10, lifted its temporary ban on consumer use of reusable shopping bags, which was imposed in the early weeks of the COVID-19 crisis as a public health measure. Since then, however, some consumers and stores haven’t been sure of the status of the plastic bag ban, said Great Barrington Town Manager Mark Pruhenski. In addition he said the following:

“This is great news for those of us who are committed to reducing waste from plastic and paper shopping bags,” he said. “Bring on your reusable bags and please wash them frequently during this ongoing public health crisis."

I know over the last couple of weeks when I have been grocery shopping in Pittsfield, it wasn't clear if I could use my bags or not as some of the grocery store staff members didn't want to bag my items if they were to use my bags. It's definitely nice that the confusion is over.

In addition, the state Department of Public Health imposed a ban on reusable bags as a precaution against potential spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Also rescinded on July 10 was an order imposing occupancy limits in grocery stores.

Across the state, 139 cities and towns were ordered to suspend their plastic bag bans in early March, including Great Barrington.

Questions about the town's plastic bag use policy can be directed to the town Board of Health, (413) 528-0680.

