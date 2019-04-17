One of the odd things about the new Star Wars trilogy is the way the franchise has bounced back and forth between J.J. Abrams , who co-wrote and directed The Force Awakens and the upcoming The Rise of Skywalker , and Rian Johnson, who wrote and directed The Last Jedi. Johnson took Adam Driver out of the Kylo Ren mask and, by all appearances, Abrams puts him back in it in the next movie. Johnson revealed Rey’s parents were basically nobodies and Abrams ... may somehow undo that.

Speaking to ABC News at Star Wars Celebration last weekend, Abrams hinted that The Rise of Skywalker may reveal another twist in the saga of Rey’s parents. Or, as he put it:

I will say that we knew going into this that this movie had to be a satisfying conclusion. And we were well aware that [Rey’s parents are] one of the things that’s sort of been out there. I don’t want to say that what happens in Episode VIII ... we’ve honored that. But I will say that there’s more to the story than you’ve seen.

It is odd that this one detail has become such a sticking point for people on both sides of the issue, but it weirdly has. Some folks love that Rey’s parents were insignificant nobodies, because it implies that anyone could become a great hero like Rey has; there’s nothing particularly “special” about her beyond her will and her bravery. Others believe that given how those with Force powers in previous Star Wars films have all inherited them from parents with powers, that there must be some grand secret buried there that explains why Rey is among the most Force-ful people in the galaxy.

Since it was Abrams who first established this big mystery around Rey, it seems unlikely — particularly if he’s already teasing that there’s “more to the story” — that he’s going to let Johnson’s version of things stand. Again, this is part of what makes these Star Wars movies unusual; there are different creative forces almost battling for control — a little like the First Order and the Resistance. Who is who in this particularly scenario depends entirely on your point of view. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20.