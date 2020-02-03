Ribbon Cutting Set for Innovation Center

The Berkshire Innovation Center at the William Stanley Business park of the Berkshires in Pittsfield is preparing for its grand-opening ribbon cutting event, even though the center has been open since fall of last year.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that a ribbon cutting ceremony, that will also have other celebratory activities, has been scheduled for February 28 at 11:00 AM.

One of the key features that the nearly $14 Billion Innovation Center can boast is the aerospace chamber which is being built by the Colorado-based Electro Magnetic Applications.

Construction on the center, otherwise referred to as the BIC, got underway in September of 2018, and took roughly 11 years to complete.