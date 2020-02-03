Ribbon Cutting Set for Innovation Center

Tom Conklin, - The BIC as seen from East Street in Pittsfield in July 2019

The Berkshire Innovation Center at the William Stanley Business park of the Berkshires in Pittsfield is preparing for its grand-opening ribbon cutting event, even though the center has been open since fall of last year.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that a ribbon cutting ceremony, that will also have other celebratory activities, has been scheduled for February 28 at 11:00 AM.

One of the key features that the nearly $14 Billion Innovation Center can boast is the aerospace chamber which is being built by the Colorado-based Electro Magnetic Applications.

Construction on the center, otherwise referred to as the BIC, got underway in September of 2018, and took roughly 11 years to complete.

