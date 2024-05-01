I'm happy to say that good luck and good fortune continue in Massachusetts! Even though I am not present on that list of winners, I still happily congratulate those who are! Did YOU recently win some BIG money?

The city of Pittsfield had TWO big winners of the Massachusetts State Lottery recently and what I'm about to type next is pretty impressive! Both winners won $100,000. Both winners won from the same lottery drawing. Both winners won on the same day. And both winners bought their Lottery tickets at the same place!!!!

I mean, WOW, right? What are the odds of that happening? According to the Mass State Lottery, Jake's Variety on West Housatonic Street in Pittsfield sold two $100,000 Mass Cash lottery tickets on Monday!

Both $100,000 winning tickets matched all 5 numbers from April 29th's drawing. The winning numbers drawn were 2, 6, 13, 24, and 26. The odds of winning the grand prize are 1 in 324,632.

Just think. What could you buy for less than $100,000?

You could buy a slightly used motor home or RV that comfortably sleeps four and travel the country! Or, heck, get a passport if you don't already have one and spend some time in Canada!

You don't need to be filthy rich to snag yourself a cool new sports car. There are plenty of options to choose from whether it's a Mazda MX-5 Miata, a 2022 Ford Mustang, a Chevy Camaro, or a Volkswagon Jetta ALL costing below $100K!

Or you could buy something that you've always wanted that wasn't HUGELY expensive just slightly out of reach like a hot tub for you and your spouse and then donate the rest to your favorite charity or the growing number of homeless.

Or you could, like most of us probably if we won that kind of money, get yourself out of debt, pay off a student loan, or take the family on a once-in-a-lifetime vacation! The options are plentiful!

Sure, I could be bitter but hey, "you can't win if you don't play", right? And I don't buy them anymore so here's a hearty, heartfelt CONGRATULATIONS to the lucky winners (whoever they may be)!

