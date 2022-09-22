Soft Rock Artist Had the Crowd Laughing at Pittsfield’s Colonial Theater

Over the years, I have attended many rock concerts primarily in Massachusetts and New York. The list is quite long but includes such acts as Aerosmith (multiple times), Kiss (multiple times), Metallica, Gin Blossoms (at the Mahaiwe in Great Barrington as a matter of fact), Van Halen, Rush, Ozzy, Black Sabbath, Lynyrd Skynyrd, ZZ Top, Cake (at Mass Moca in North Adams), Journey, Bon Jovi, Poison and the list goes on and on.

One Particular Show Which was at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield Stands Out in My Mind

Back in the winter of 2016 my wife and I attended a Richard Marx solo show at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield. This was the second time we attended a Richard Marx show as we had seen him years earlier at Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk, CT. Out of the many concerts I have seen, his performance is up there in terms of quality and impressiveness. His voice sounds great and he did great justice to his songs, you know the big ones including the following:

Yeah, Richard Mark is very talented and has racked up hit after hit over the years. He has also written and collaborated on many songs that you have heard on the radio over the years including hits from artists like NSYNC, Vixen, Luther Vandross, and more.

Ricard Marx is Very Chill and Just a Great Guy

One thing that was fun about both shows is despite all of his success, Richard Marx is a down-to-earth musician. He doesn't have an inflated ego. He chats with the crowd and acts like he's just hanging out with his friends. Those are some of the best concert experiences in my opinion.

Richard Marx Had the Crowd Cracking Up at the Colonial Theater in Pittsfield and at Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk, CT

One thing I didn't know about Richard Marx until the first time I saw him live is over his top sense of humor. He's primarily a soft rock artist so you would expect a sense of seriousness, this is not the case with Richard. He would tell stories and make comments in between songs like, "Okay, let's get these p*^^y songs out of the way." This is no lie he said that and the crowd was in hysterics they were laughing so hard. He also mentioned how a lot of artists don't want the audience to take videos or photos of the show. This was certainly not the case with Richard. He said, "take those phones out and video that s%$t." Again, the crowd loved this side of Richard. He also mentioned how he was recently divorced from Cynthia Rhodes but upgraded to Daisy Fuentes. Again, another big laugh from the audience. There was one story in particular that the crowd roared at. I may be paraphrasing a little but here is the story that Richard told us as I remember it:

One night I was in the studio working with NSYNC. Even though we kept the information tight-lipped there were some female fans that found out about this and they were milling around the studio trying to meet the group. At the end of the session, the group was able to get away without being trampled by the fans. I stayed a little later and by the time I was leaving the studio, there were only a couple of girls left. One of these girls came up to me and said are you Richard Mark? I said yeah. She said, my mom loves you.

Now that's a funny story if you ask me. If you ever get a chance to see Richard Marx in concert, do it. It is a fun and funny experience. Hopefully, he makes a return appearance to the Berkshires soon.

