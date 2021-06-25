Richard Neal Secures $380K for Berkshire County Head Start

There is nothing more important than beginning the education process for our children at the youngest possible age, and Head Start programs are, without a doubt, a huge part of that process. When our lawmakers take that responsibility seriously, it’s a wonderful thing.

Congressman Richard Neal on Thursday announced via media release over $2.4 million for local Head Start programs. The grant funds were secured through the American Rescue Plan that Congressman Neal himself helped to write.

This investment will help our local Head Start programs continue preparing children in western and central Massachusetts for success and help parents get back to work to help grow our economy knowing their kids are safe and cared for. ~ Congressman Neal.

Head start programs in Berkshire County received a nice size chunk of that money, as did other programs in the First Congressional District. The Berkshire County Head Start Child Development Program was awarded nearly $380,000. That money will go a long way toward preparing our local children for what’s ahead. Funding in the amount of $1.2 Million is headed for the Holyoke, Chicopee, Springfield Head Start program. Programs that serve children in both the First and Second Congressional Districts also received grant money totaling roughly $838,000. Community Action Pioneer Valley, Inc. is getting roughly $524,000, and Worcester Community Action Council, Inc. Is receiving nearly $315,000.

The funding for Head Start comes in addition to $510,544,054 Congressman Neal secured to help Massachusetts reopen child care providers safely, keep workers on the payroll, and lower costs for hardworking families.

