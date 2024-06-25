Popular Pizza Chain with Nearly 200 Locations in Massachusetts Makes More Money Than Any Other Pizza Chain
To say Massachusetts folks love pizza would be an understatement. The classic pizza chain Papa Gino's was founded in Boston in 1961. The fifth oldest pizzeria, Regina Pizza was founded in 1926 and is located in Boston. Plus Massachusetts has a ton of independently owned pizzerias and national pizza chains throughout the Bay State. It's safe to say that Massachusetts and pizza go together like peanut butter and jelly.
There's One Name That is a Mammoth in the Pizza Industry
One pizza place that it seems like you can find almost anywhere in Massachusetts is Domino's Pizza and for good reason. Domino's is a mammoth in the pizza chain industry. The pizza company has over 5,000 stores in the United States, nearly 2,000 in India, and over 1,000 in the United Kingdom. In addition, the multinational pizza company has stores in over 83 countries.
Domino's Makes More Money Than Any Other Quick-Service Pizza Chain in the U.S.
With being such a giant in the pizza business it may come as no surprise that Domino's brings in the most money out of all of the quick-service pizza chains in the U.S. According to Statista, Domino's raked in sales of 8.57 billion U.S. dollars in 2022. Pizza Hut and Little Caesars ranked second and third, respectively.
It's Not Hard to Find a Domnino's in Massachusetts
Domino's has close to 200 locations in Massachusetts including the big cities like Springfield, Worcester, and Cambridge but also in smaller locations like Adams, Greenfield, and Westfield just to name a few. You can find a Domino's near you by going here.
