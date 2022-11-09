Richie Sambora was Bon Jovi's lead guitarist for three decades until he decided to leave in 2013. However, he's now shared that he's "talking a bit" with his former bandmates, alluding the possibility of a reunion at some point.

There's no bad blood between Sambora and the remaining members of Bon Jovi, and his last performance with them took place in 2018 as the rockers performed "Livin' on a Prayer" when they were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Two years later, the guitarist assured that he would be open to playing with them again under certain circumstances.

"It would have to be a special situation for me to go back, but I'm certainly not counting it out. I have no malice toward that band," he told the Daily Mail.

Well, that "special situation" just may be lurking around the corner. Earlier this week at the Music Industry Trust Awards in London, the rocker was asked by the U.K.'s Metro if it's possible that he'll reunite with Bon Jovi next year at Glastonbury Festival, though the lineup hasn't been announced yet.

"It’s a possibility. We’re talking a bit," Sambora teased.

Sambora's departure from the band had to do with his family, he explained to People in 2013.

"It wasn't a popular decision by any means, obviously, but there was really almost no choice about it. I had a lot of conscious work to do around [my personal life]," he said. "We've been through a lot of things together. That was a time of psychological maintenance for the family... You know, I ain't no angel. But I realized, [my daughter] Ava needed me to be around at that point in time. Family had to come first, and that's what happened."

The last Bon Jovi record Sambora played on was 2013's What About Now. The band has released another three albums since, the most recent being 2020.