Massive Retailer to Close or Sell All Massachusetts Stores
Massachusetts continues to see the closing of retail chains regularly. We're constantly hearing and seeing in the news another chain either closing underperforming stores or filing for bankruptcy. Retailers like Walgreens, Stop and Shop, Advance Auto Parts and more have all had to make big cuts, and for one major retailer, all stores in Massachusetts are going to close or be sold to a new owner.
Multiple media outlets have been reporting that Rite Aid is going to be closing or selling all of its stores as the retailer is in the middle of another bankruptcy filing. It's expected that the closures and/or new ownership will occur within the next few months.
Rite Aid's plan for its customers is to sell their prescription medications to another pharmacy so there can be a smooth transition. That's the plan, at least in a perfect world. If you're a Rite Aid customer and you don't want to wait around to see what the outcome is for your store, it may be time to get in front of the situation and make the transfer yourself to another pharmacy if at all possible.
Rite Aid's website has a message posted on the homepage regarding the end of rewards points, BonusCash, and Rite Aid gift cards:
Beginning May 6, 2025, Rite Aid Rewards points will no longer be issued for qualifying purchases. All accrued points and BonusCash will expire per standard terms & conditions available at riteaid.com/rewards/terms-and-conditions. Rite Aid will no longer honor Rite Aid gift cards or accept any returns or exchanges beginning June 5, 2025.
While there are currently 1,245 Rite Aid stores in 15 states, only four remain in Massachusetts per the retailer's website. Those four stores are in the following locations:
Clinton
1031 Main Street,
Clinton, MA 01510
Fall River
1024 South Main Street
Fall River, MA 02724
Greenfield
107 Main Street,
Greenfield, MA 01301
New Bedford
1207 Acushnet Avenue
New Bedford, MA 02746
If you have any questions or concerns, you can go to Rite Aid's customer support page.
