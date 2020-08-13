RMV Extends Free REAL ID Upgrades

The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles is extending the time-frame for which eligible customers can renew their Massachusetts driver’s license or Massachusetts ID card online at Mass.Gov/RMV in order to qualify for a free upgrade to a REAL ID credential in 2021. This promotional opportunity, authorized and now extended by Executive Order, will remain in effect until Massachusetts’ State of Emergency is lifted to provide customers more time and flexibility to conduct transactions and to support the RMV’s ongoing efforts to implement social distancing protocols while limiting in-person service center visits to keep customers and staff safe.

Customers are eligible to renew online and take advantage of this offer up to one year in advance of the expiration date printed on their license or ID, or up to two years after the expiration date. Customers will not be able to seek their free REAL ID upgrade until at least six months after the State of Emergency is lifted.

Customers have shown a great deal of interest in this REAL ID initiative, and we are pleased to further extend the promotional timeframe which will allow even more individuals additional time to renew their license or ID online now and upgrade later to REAL ID at no cost if they need one ~ RMV Registrar Jamey Tesler

Qualifying customers who complete their renewal online and wish to upgrade to a REAL ID for free will have to wait until at least six (6) months after Massachusetts’ State of Emergency is lifted to visit an RMV Service Center. Customers currently do not need a federally compliant REAL ID for the purposes of boarding domestic flights prior to October 1, 2021, as the federal government delayed the compliance effective date by one year. The fee for renewing a non-commercial standard or REAL ID license is $50, while the fee for upgrading to a standard or REAL ID card is $25. The typical $25 upgrade / amendment fee will be waived under these qualifying circumstances.

Obtaining an initial federally compliant REAL ID requires customers to visit a Service Center in-person to present verifying documents. The RMV has introduced this initiative and fee waiver pursuant to the recently extended Executive Order 39 issued by Governor Baker on June 12, 2020, and in light of the COVID-19 public health emergency to encourage social distancing and limit unnecessary travel by reducing the need for many customers to visit a Service Center This also allows for the prioritization of essential in-person transactions, which remain by appointment only.

Customers should take the following steps to determine their online renewal eligibility and qualify for this offer:

Visit Mass.Gov/RMV, login to their “myRMV” account, and find out if they are permitted to renew online.

Renew online – their new standard license or ID card will be sent via U.S. mail.

The cost for renewing a driver’s license is $50. The cost for renewing an ID card is $25.

These costs are the same for both a standard or REAL ID license or ID card. The cost for upgrading or amending a license or ID card outside of their renewal cycle is $25, which will be waived for participating, eligible RMV customers.

The information in this article was obtained from Mass.gov