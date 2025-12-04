Mass.gov and RMV Warning the Public About a Money Stealing Scam

Massachusetts residents are being cautioned as another scam is circulating throughout the Bay State. According to a press release posted on mass.gov, the scam involves texts stating a person owes money for outstanding motor vehicle violations and that the individual should contact the RMV immediately. This is a pretty clear sign that this is a scam, as the press release notes that the RMV will never text residents looking for payment for fines or transactions. Payments made to the RMV are only handled in person.

What Should I Do if I See a Strange Text on My Phone?

It's worth noting that if you see a strange text hit your phone, you should ignore it and not proceed further. If you do proceed, it will turn into a downward spiral. There are a lot of scams going around right now, including individuals pretending to represent the USPS, UPS, and FedEx. The individual or representative on the other end, whether by text, phone, or email, is creating urgency for you to act, either by sending personal information or money. Don't fall for it.

Scams are Ramping Up in Massachusetts for the Holiday Season

Scams happen regularly, but with the holiday season here, you're probably going to see more scams pop up, including Brushing Scams, gift card scams, gas card scams, and more. Just like the RMV scam, if you didn't initiate anything recently where a "service representative" needs to contact you, then any calls or texts prompting you to take action with personal or payment information are probably not on the up and up. Before you act, go with your gut. If something seems fake, it probably is. You can read more about the RMV text scam by going here.

