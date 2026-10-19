Berkshire County, like any county, can always do better when it comes to improving and maintaining traffic and road safety. Safe roads are not only important but are the cornerstone for pedestrians, motorists, and bicyclists. Don't get me started on ignoring school bus rules. Oftentimes, I have seen buses stopped with the stop sign clearly sticking out, letting other motorists know that they need to stop and be at least 100 feet back from the bus.

Even With the Clearly Visible Stop Signs, Some Motorists Just Keep on Zooming Along

Unfortunately, these safety laws often get ignored, and some motorists blow right past the school bus because they are in a rush to get to their destination or whatever the reason may be. It's frustrating when I see that happen because it shows no respect for the law, the bus, and the safety of young children. Children, especially those riding the bus for the first time, may not be aware of what they need to do on their end to keep themselves safe when getting off the bus; that's why we need to do our part as motorists and follow the school bus laws, but I digress.

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Five Berkshire County Towns are Getting a Shot in the Arm for Road and Traffic Safety

While on the topic of traffic and road safety, there's some good news for Berkshire County towns. According to mass.gov, the Healey-Driscoll Administration announced $13 million in federal funding to help make roads safer across Massachusetts by preventing crashes, strengthening traffic enforcement, and protecting drivers, pedestrians, and bicyclists. While you can check out the entire story here, five Berkshire County police departments are on the list to receive funding, including Dalton ($22,145), Lenox ($17,921), New Marlborough ($8,688), North Adams ($24,420), and Pittsfield ($50,683).

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It's All About Safety Improvement

The five Berkshire County police departments will be able to use the funding for traffic enforcement, pedestrian and bicyclist safety enforcement, traffic safety equipment, officer training, and public education. Thank you for keeping our kids safe.

BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America Brace yourself for the next turn. Way.com breaks down the most haunted roadways in America. Gallery Credit: Stacker