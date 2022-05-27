Rock And Roll Heaven Calls Up Members Of Yes & Depeche Mode

Well, they say these things come in threes, Berkshire County. Earlier today we passed on the news that actor Ray Liotta passed away yesterday and now we've come upon some more tragic news.

A couple of rock and roll legends also passed away yesterday. Alan White, drummer for the band Yes, and Andy Fletcher, founding member of Depeche Mode, both sadly passed away yesterday, and no word yet on the cause of death for either.

First, Yahoo announced that Andy "Fletch" Fletcher, keyboardist and co-founder of Depeche Mode, passed away at 60-years-old. There are no further details yet, however, the band released a statement saying, in part:

Fletch had a true heart of gold and was always there when you needed support, a lively conversation, a good laugh, or a cold pint....Our hearts are with his family, and we ask that you keep them in your thoughts and respect their privacy in this difficult time.

Second, Billboard reports that long-tenured Yes drummer Alan White passed away at 72-years-old. White had apparently, according to Yes bandmates, recently suffered a short illness that led to his passing. No further details on that yet, either.

White had an on-again, off-again relationship with Yes who has a history of band members going through the revolving doors time and time again. White performed drumming duties(either all or in part) on several Yes albums including "Tales From Topographic Oceans", "Relayer", "Big Generator", "90125", and "Drama".

In addition to the many fine musical memories he created with Yes, White also performed on John Lennon's "Imagine" and "Instant Karma". White also helped out another ex-Beatle, drumming on George Harrison's "All Things Must Pass" album.

According to Billboard, the band released a statement saying, in part:

The news has shocked and stunned the entire YES family. Alan had been looking forward to the forthcoming UK Tour, to celebrating his 50th Anniversary with YES and their iconic Close To The Edge album, where Alan’s journey with YES began in July 1972.

Alan White of Yes and Andy Fletcher of Depeche Mode. Wonderful musicians, both. Rest In Peace, you'll both be missed. For more on Andy Fletcher, visit Yahoo's website here. And for more on Alan White, check out Billboard's article here.

