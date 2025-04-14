Rock Legend Joins Hootie At Mass. Town’s Big 400th Anniversary

There's some big doings on the way for a beautiful Massachusetts community getting ready to celebrate their 400th ANNIVERSARY! That's right! 400 years ago, this south shore town was established in the Bay State.

I'm talking about Quincy, Massachusetts! Just minutes from Boston, this thriving city has a lot of history behind it. Not the least of which is that two of our former Presidents were born there: 2nd President John Adams and his son, 6th President John Quincy Adams.

Quincy is also home to the largest marina in the Northeast (which just happens to have incredible views of the Boston skyline), Marina Bay. Quincy is bringing some big-name artists to help celebrate its 400th anniversary, too.

Not only is Darius Rucker (a big name in country music now, Darius was also Hootie of the famous Blowfish) coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Saturday, August 2nd, but another big name has just been added to the party.

And when I say "big" name, I'm talking about Rock & Roll Hall of Fame BIG! Coming to Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday, August 3rd is the former front man of Creedence Clearwater Revival, John Fogerty!

Talk about rock history. Just the song titles alone (never mind the stories behind them): "Proud Mary." "Fortunate Son." "Travelin' Band." "Bad Mood Rising." "Who'll Stop The Rain." "Lodi." "Lookin' Out My Back Door." "Born On The Bayou."

And that's only a few of the rock & roll masterpieces that Fogerty has composed over his career. Talk about a 2 hour concert with nothing but greatest hits. Fogerty will be performing on Sunday, August 3rd.

And here's something that I think is very cool. Fogerty will be joined by Hearty Har, a band that includes John's two sons, Shane and Tyler Fogerty. It's nice to know that the boys wanted to follow in their father's footsteps.

It'd be nice to be a part of the 400th anniversary celebration. I may have to take a jaunt to Quincy in early August. For more info, click on the link here.

