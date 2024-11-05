It doesn't matter where you are in the U.S., everyone is familiar with the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree that goes up in New York City every year at Rockefeller Center. This year's Norway Spruce is now on its way to the Big Apple as it was sent off from a certain small town in Massachusetts town that happens to be in a well known area for its own unique traditions during the holidays.

As reported by WWLP Springfield, this year's Rockefeller Tree is coming from a town in Massachusetts for the first time since 1959. And this year, the tree is coming from a quaint little small town in Berkshire County, known as West Stockbridge.

The tree was planted 67 years ago and now stands 74 feet-tall, 43 feet-wide, and weighs approximately 11 tons. It will make the trip down to New York City, roughly about 140 miles away where it will arrive in midtown Manhattan on Friday, November 9th.

On December 4th, there will be a live television broadcast where the 50,000 multi-colored lights on the Norway Spruce will be lit up and remain on display until roughly around mid-January. The tree will be topped with a Swarovski star.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

West Stockbridge is the sister town of Stockbridge, which is known for having its very own unique holiday traditions, such as the Stockbridge Main Street at Christmas. The festivities for this year's celebration for that is the weekend of December 7th and 8th. Perhaps that means that the New England Christmas spirit that is heading to New York City later this week, will give it just that much more of our own Massachusetts Christmas touch, 'straight outta the Berkshires'.

Regardless, it's pretty awesome to say that Massachusetts has put its own stamp on the iconic Rockefeller Christmas Tree for 2024!

Towns in the Berkshires That Could Be In Hallmark Christmas Movies Gallery Credit: Google Maps