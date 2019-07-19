Ron’s Special Birthday Extravaganza

On Saturday, July 20th yours truly has made the WSBS Birthday Roll which will air at 7:40 am and I am spending my special day at my "happy place" on Stockbridge Road. I love being busy and it is my pleasure to share some gifts with you and we'll get it going at 7 am with our usual best mix of music from the 60's to today on YOUR Home Town Station.

The birthday show would not be complete without an appearance from our resident "green thumb" as Greg Ward will check in at 8:30 with another LIVE edition of "Growing Your Garden". Then we will open the doors to The WSBS Trading Post after the 9 o'clock news which will also include an appearance from Hobby World proprietor Bob Blanchette and of course your phone calls are always welcome on both programs aforementioned.

At 10:05, my dear friend Lisa Z joins me in studio as she will co-host with me on this momentous day and at around 10:20 we have a very SPECIAL guest chiming in on the program, so stay tuned for all the details as we build our way into this exciting outcome. A reminder: you can log on to Lisa's personal web site where you will find a wealth of information and a plethora of photos that focus on her all-important mission in life as she also holds a coveted title:The Bay State's Ambassador for The National Association of Adult Survivors of Child Abuse. She is also working on an upcoming children's series and you know she'll give us the exclusive as when that project will come to fruition.

Our "Main Man" and Brand Manager, Jesse Stewart will also join in on the fun with not one but TWO LIVE broadcasts on WSBS. His 1st stop is up the block at the newly open Tractor Supply Company on Stockbridge Road at The Price Chopper Plaza between 11 am and 1 pm. Stop by and get 10% your total purchases and register to win gift cards from Tractor Supply and he may even bring the prize wheel as you can try your luck in winning some cool stuff from our vault.

Jesse and I will take a much needed break when John Tesh takes to the air at 1 pm with another edition of "music and intelligence for your life" and three hours later, Jesse will be broadcasting LIVE from Ski Butternut in Great Barrington to help celebrate Construct's 50th anniversary of public service to the south county community and you are also invited to the party which includes family friendly fun, food and fireworks. This broadcast airs until 6:05 and that's when The Red Sox will play the 2nd of 3 games in Baltimore.

We look forward to a fun filled day. Please join us.