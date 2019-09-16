Rotary Club to Host Pumpkinfest at Local Ski Area

The Great Barrington Rotary Club will be hosting an autumnal festival benefit to raise funds for the Rotary Scholarship Fund, which supports local students. The Pumpkinfest will be a family friendly event with live music, games and activities. The event takes place on Saturday, Oct. 12 from 11am-3pm, (Rain Date: Sunday, Oct. 13) at Catamount Ski Area, 78 Catamount Rd, Hillsdale, NY 12529 The entry is $15 per car.

“We wanted to host an event that was celebratory and community building, and affordable for families as well. The Great Barrington Rotary Club scholarships were given to 26 students in 2018. With more funds, we can have a greater impact supporting education in our area. We hope Berkshire and Columbia County residents will join us to celebrate the changing seasons and our youth.” Stated Great Barrington Rotary President Jessica Speer-Holmes.

GB Rotary expects to draw 700 people for the family friendly fair which will be held at Catamount Ski Area. Catamount is on the border of South Egremont, MA and Hillsdale, NY, and the event is considered an opportunity for fellowship and expanded connections between Berkshire County, MA and Columbia County, NY. The day will include live music, games and activities, hot dogs and hamburgers by Colleen’s Catering. Live music will include David Hodge, BUB (Berkshire Ukulele Band), and the Hudson duo Rick & Marilyn. Wandering Star Brewery will have craft beer available as well. Activities will include an all ages scavenger hunt, children’s games, pumpkin painting, and a sling shot game.

The mission of Great Barrington Rotary Club is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders. Profits from the day will go to the Rotary Scholarship fund for local students and general funds.

(press release sent to WSBS from Silo Media for online and on-air use)