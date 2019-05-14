Round Up The Kids for Truck Day

Get ready for an event the entire family can enjoy especially the kids! It's the 12th annual Truck Day at Ski Butternut! Great Barrington Rotary and WSBS invite you, your family and friends to this fun event! There will be over 50 vehicles again this year that kids can climb on and get into. While you’re there, check out the Rotary Club's silent auction table, where over two thousand dollars in items will go to the highest bidder!

In addition, there will be a duck race this year. Purchase a duck at Truck Day and you could win! The fire truck pull is back again for both kids and adults! Also, there will be delicious food available, as well as your chance to win Truck Day T-Shirts, Six Flags Tickets and more! Load up the kids and bring them to Truck Day this Sunday, May 19 between 10:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. at Ski Butternut! The admission is only $15 per car load!