RSVP Seeking Volunteer Drivers for New Program

How's your driving? Perhaps you would like to give back to your community? Check this out!

The Retired Senior Volunteer Program of Berkshire County is seeking volunteer drivers for a new collaborative initiative, the Wheels for Wellness Program. Wheels for Wellness is a free ride service for Berkshire County residents of all ages who need transportation to vaccines sites and medical appointments.

A press release from the office of Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer says that the Wheels for Wellness Program is a partnership between RSVP and several other organizations including Berkshire Community Action Council, Berkshire Fallon Health Collaborative, Community Health Programs, Berkshire Interfaith Organizing, Berkshire Health Systems, and Blue Cross Blue Shield.

We recognize that there is a considerable gap in available transportation, not just for seniors, but for many other members of our community and throughout the Berkshires... As more people become eligible for vaccinations, we want to ensure that Wheels for Wellness provides transportation services to those who need this and other critical resources. ~ RSVP Director Jeff Roucoulet

Get our free mobile app

If you think you might be interested and you have the time to help, you must meet the following criteria:

Be between 55 and 79 years of age

Have a reliable vehicle, valid driver’s license, and safe driving record

Provide proof of insurance

Be available for shifts (of your choice) or on-call

Attend a 90-minute orientation session; RSVP

Must be at least two weeks beyond full immunization (one or two shots)

Comply with mask and safety protocols; drivers and riders must be separated in the vehicle.

Here’s how the program will work: Appointments for rides can be made by calling 413-395-0109 between the hours of 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. Appointments must be scheduled at least 48 hours in advance. Rides will be scheduled between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Passengers will be picked up in front of their residence.

It’s important to note that riders using this service must be able to get into the back seat of the vehicle without assistance. For safety purposes, each driver’s car windshield will display a specialized Wheels for Wellness placard for identification.