Run for the Hills in a Virtual Fashion

The Great Barrington Land Conservancy’s 10th annual 'Run for the Hills' fundraiser will be virtual this year to ensure proper distancing guidelines during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Despite the unique challenge, this is an opportunity for walkers, runners, and families to enjoy the beautiful Berkshire Hills! Feel free to select your own 5K or 10K route or use their traditional 5K route which can be found here. The race will take place over two weeks, running from Sept. 19 - Oct. 3.

Registration as well as time/distance submission will be hosted by the Berkshire

Running Center. You are asked to submit your time and distance by going here. .

There will be an awards ceremony on Sunday, Oct, 4 to celebrate the winners. The location and times TBD.

This year, GBLC is honoring local businesses that have supported the organization and they are asking their runners to do the same. GBLC asks you to stop by local Berkshire businesses, wear your favorite mask, and take a picture! The group says that not only will this keep businesses thriving, the best picture will win a prize!

Despite their changing landscape during COVID-19, GBLC continues to be dedicated to

preserving and improving our natural places and habitats for all to enjoy. Be sure to look for the grand opening of thier newest special place - the Riverfront Trail.

(informtaion taken from a press release that was sent to WSBS from the Great Barrington Land Conservancy for online and on air use)