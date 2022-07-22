Running For Berkshire County Sheriff, Alf Barbalunga Sits Down With ‘Slater and Marjo’ on Live 95.9 (Listen)
Chief Probation Officer of the Southern Berkshire District, Alf Barbalunga, is challenging Sheriff Tom Bowler for the position in the upcoming September 6th election here in Berkshire County.
Barbalunga had the chance to sit with "Slater and Marjo In The Morning" on Friday just after 8 a.m. to discuss why he is running and much more.
Listen below, our interview is broken down into four 10-minute segments.
The election will be decided on September 6, 2022.
LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born?
Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.