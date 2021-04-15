Ruta Lee Returns To Our WSBS Airwaves

Back in October, I had the pleasure of featuring an accomplished actress, singer and dancer on my Saturday Morning Chat segment on WSBS. She is a TRUE talent who appeared in a variety of TV shows, movies and LIVE theatrical presentations that encompasses her six decade plus career in show business. Our conversation was truly a stroll down memory lane as we looked back at some of the highlights of her career and most of all, we engaged in a spirited and leisurely conversation while on the air.

History gets a chance to repeat itself as Ruta Lee will join me LIVE from California on this weekend's chat on YOUR Home Town Station. Her latest literary accomplishment was finally released about one month ago as her memoirs entitled "Consider Your A** Kissed" has received rave reviews and has peaked as one of the top 5 books sold nationwide. This is an excellent read which contains an assortment of wonderful stories from her acting career, anecdotes and rare authentic memories of her days in the entertainment industry.

Ms. Lee is also involved in various charitable organizations as she co-founded The Thalians with the late, great Debbie Reynolds and has served as the not for profit organization's Board Chairman until 2011 Currently, she is a member emerita as they have assisted in funding and services for those suffering from mental illness for the past half century. Donations have reached the million dollar mark and you can do your part in helping out this worthy cause by logging on to their web site.

The Thalians have joined forces with UCLA's Operation Mend as this non-profit assists to help heal the wounds of war with advanced surgical and medical treatment for those who served our country with pride. They also offer no cost comprehensive psychological health support for post 9-11 service members, veterans and their families. You can also donate to this cause by logging on here.

Ruta's recognition continues to flourish as she recently received a star on The Hollywood Walk Of Fame, The Palm Springs Walk Of Stars, B'nai Brith's Woman of The Year and recently became the recipient of Northwood University's Woman of Achievement accolade. In the 1980's, President George H.W. Bush also honored her with prestigious "Yellow Rose of Texas" and received some of the highest honors from her native country of Lithuania.

You can also get acquainted with this accomplished actress by checking out her web site which features highlights of her acting projects, a demo reel, information on her charitable efforts and let's not forget, a plethora of photos featuring Hollywood's BEST of the BEST.

It is my joy to bring Ruta Lee back on the air here in our tri-state region. Tune in Saturday morning at 11:05

