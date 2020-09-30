Ryan Larkin Steps Up to the Plate for Local Steak Dinner

Mark Oct. 18 on your calendar and get ready for a delicious meal as the Egremont Volunteer Fire Department will be holding a take out only Steak Dinner. Take out will be at the South Egremont Fire House located at Routes 23 & 41 in South Egremont from 4:00 - 8:00 pm.

There is a $25.00 requested donation in the form of check or cash. Delivery orders are available by calling (413) 528-0971.

The menu includes a 14 oz. strip steak along with potato, garlic bread, mixed salad, hot fudge sundae and soda. My mouth is watering as I type this.

In addition, Egremont Resident, EFD supporter and local small business owner Ryan Larkin has stepped up to the plate this year and donated bags for the annual steak dinner. Ryan also advertised for the fire department's other sponsors including John Andrews Restaurant and the Old Mill Restaurant. The fire department asks you to please, if you can, also support these great local businesses that help out the volunteer fire department year after year.

So if you are in the mood for a scrumptous meal while supporting a great community organization, then this steak dinner is for you. Don't miss it.

About the Egremont Volunteer Fire Department

The Egremont Fire Department is an all Volunteer department for the towns of Egremont and Mount Washington, MA and of course, mutual aid for their neighbors.

