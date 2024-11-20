Sad News About Popular MA Thanksgiving Staple Missing This Year

Some sad news for Massachusetts residents regarding a very popular Thanksgiving staple that is not on grocery store shelves this holiday season. I'll say this right off the bat: Many of you will not be familiar with this product.

But there are many folks who swear by this product, absolutely LOVE it, and it has been in their family's pantry for generations. Over 150 years, in fact. For these folks, the Thanksgiving meal is going to be a little bittersweet this year.

According to WWLP/22 News Springfield, a Massachusetts-based company will not be offering it's Traditional Stuffing mix for the upcoming holiday season. Sad news for many. I'm referring to Bell's Traditional Stuffing.

Perhaps not as well known to residents of Western Massachusetts, Bell's products have been in the kitchens of Eastern Massachusetts families for ages. Whenever we would visit my mother's relatives in Newburyport over the years, Bell's Brand products were always in the well-stocked pantry.

Especially around the holidays. Bell's Seasoning was never out of reach, let me tell you. 22 News reports that recently (due to mounting financial challenges), Bell's Brand has been acquired by three entrepreneurs who wanted to keep the Bell's Brand alive.

The new company, Bell's Food, LLC, is committed to continuing the Bell's line of products ensuring they will around for future generations. However, as one of the new owners, Dave West says in a statement sent to 22 News:

We’re thrilled to have these key Bell’s products available again, but due to the timing of the acquisition, we regret to announce that Bell’s Stuffing will not be available for the 2024 holiday season. We understand how important this product is to our loyal customers, and we share their disappointment.

West goes on to stress that Bell's stuffing will be back in stores well in advance of the 2025 holiday season. So take heart, Bell's stuffing fans, this is just a little bump in the road. We'll be back on track in time for Easter dinner!

Check out 22 News' website here for the full story and try and make do this Turkey Day without that delicious Bell's Traditional Stuffing! It ain't gonna be the same.

