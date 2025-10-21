Trick-or-Treating is something I look forward to each year. I love taking my daughter out and assisting her in collecting treats. She's five and is still a big fan of the Frozen franchise. She will be going out as Elsa this year, which is no surprise.

In previous articles, we have covered some of the safety aspects that should be followed when trick-or-treating, including traveling in groups, going to houses with lights on, and making sure the little ones are traveling in areas that are well-lit, etc.

Where are the Safest Places to Trick-or-Treat in Massachusetts?

While many areas in Massachusetts are safe for trick-or-treating, have you ever wondered what the safest towns are for this annual activity? According to a few web sources, including safewise.com, Northborough, Hopkinton, and Cambridge are at the top of the list for trick-or-treating safety.

Why are These Three Areas the Safest for Trick-Or-Treating in Massachusetts?

Northborough: Named the safest town in Massachusetts on the 2025 State of Safety in America rankings from Safewise.com.

Hopkinton: Ranks as the second safest city in Massachusetts, with a significantly lower crime risk than the U.S. average.

Cambridge: Identified in studies for having low crime rates and a high number of law enforcement employees, making it a safe option for trick-or-treating.

Some Other Massachusetts Towns That are Recognized for Safe Trick-or-Treating

Several other towns in Massachusetts have been recognized for safe trick-or-treating, including Wellesley, Newton, Franklin, Back Bay (Boston), and Scituate. If you are looking for safe areas to take the kids trick-or-treating this year, now you know the safest of the safe.

