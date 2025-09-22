Massachusetts is home to exceptional educational institutions, is one of the best states for families, and is right at the top of the list for fall foliage attractions. What about safe cities? Which Massachusetts cities rank well when it comes to safety?

According to SafeWise, more than 6 in 10 (61%) Massachusetts residents feel safe in the state, which is the sixth-highest confidence level nationwide. However, Bay Staters are more likely to worry about crime and safety in general compared to the average American (MA 50%, US 47%). Gun violence is the number-one concern among Massachusetts residents, even though they experience it at relatively low rates.

Where's the Safest City in Massachusetts?

Safewise ranked the 20 safest cities in Massachusetts for 2025. Before we reveal the safest city in the Bay State, let's take a look at the two that just missed the top spot.

Wayland lands in third place according to SafeWise.

Population: 13,597

Violent Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 0.1, 0.1, 0.0

Property Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 2.4, 1.6, 0.0

Clinton is in second place, according to SafeWise.

Population: 15,576

Violent Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 0.3, 0.5, 0.3

Property Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 0.6, 0.3, 0.5

Northborough is the safest city in Massachusetts for 2025, according to SafeWise.

Population: 15,694

Violent Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 0.2, 0.3, 0.3

Property Crime Rate 2025, 2024, 2023 0.9, 0.1, 2.1

When it Comes to Safety, Massachusetts is a Safe Bet

It's worth noting that SafeWise reports that Massachusetts residents had the lowest level of property crime experiences in the nation, and some of the lowest violent crime and gun violence experiences.

Methodology and More Information

SafeWise's methodology behind the study included using FBI crime statistics data to rank cities in each state and across the country. To add extra insight and depth to that assessment, SafeWise included demographic information and the results of its proprietary State of Safety research study. You can learn more about Safewise's methodology and view the entire list here.

