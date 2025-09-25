When exploring a new area, you want to be able to get out of the car and walk. Think about it, how many times do you go on vacation and spend a majority of your time in the car? Probably not often. You want to get up close experiences, and walking is a great way to do that. Whether it's in a downtown area or a big city, some attractions don't do justice if you drive by them.

It's Important to Seek Out Areas That are Safe for Pedestrians

Of course, when you're visiting a new area, you want to make sure that it is pedestrian-friendly. When planning your next vacation, you may want to seek out areas that have a good reputation for being safe for pedestrians.

Massachusetts is Home to a City That is One of the Safest for Pedestrians in America

If you have ever wanted to visit Boston, you're in luck. Boston has been named the second safest city for pedestrians in America by KURU Footwear. With so much to visit on foot, like the Freedom Trail and Charles River Esplanade, along with walkable neighborhoods like Beacon Hill, the North End, and Back Bay, it's great to know that not only is Boston an ideal city for pedestrians, it's also one of the safest. Here's the city's safety factors for pedestrians.

Boston

Number of Pedestrian Deaths per 100,000 People: 0.99

Walk Score: 83

Total Safety Score: 89

The only city that edged out Boston for the top spot is New York.

New York

Number of Pedestrian Deaths per 100,000 People: 1.45

Walk Score: 88

Total Safety Score: 90.

You can see complete results by going here.