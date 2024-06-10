One of America’s 5 Safest Small Cities is in Massachusetts

If you're thinking about moving to Massachusetts there are a number of factors to consider before making your move especially if you have a family. You'll probably be looking for an area that contains affordable living, quality school districts, good hospitals, decent-paying jobs, things to do, and more.

Safety Also Plays a Primary Role When Moving to Massachusetts

While all of these are things to consider when moving your family to Massachusetts the biggest question may be which areas of the state are safe. After all, you don't want to move into a crime-infested city, town, or neighborhood.

Massachusetts is Home to the 5th Safest Small City in America

If you are considering moving to Massachusetts and safety is a primary factor, Money Geek reports that the Town of Shrewsbury is America's 5th safest small city. With a population of approximately 38,000, the town's crime cost per capita is only $51. Neighborhood Scout echos Money Geek's study with the following information.

With a crime rate for both violent and property crime combined of 7 per 1,000 residents, the crime rate in Shrewsbury is one of the lower rates in America among communities of all sizes (lower than 65% of America's communities). One's chance of becoming a victim of crime in Shrewsbury is one in 152. Compared to communities within Massachusetts, Shrewsbury‘s crime rate is lower than nearly 49% of the state's cities and towns. It is for these reasons that Shrewsbury is ranked as one of the top 100 safest cities in the U.S.A.

Shrewsbury Has a Top-Rated Public School District

You'll also be happy to know that according to Niche, Shrewsbury's Public Schools is a top-rated public school district and has an overall Niche grade of A+.

There are a Few Attractions and Things to do in Shrewsbury Including the Following:

Ski Ward - a year-round recreational facility offering skiing, snowboarding, and snow tubing.

Prospect Park - a 71-acre forest area with walking, running, and biking trails.

Jordan Pond Recreational area, 0.8 miles of recreational trails surrounding Jordan Pond

Dean Park, a recreational area that includes 1.8 miles of hiking trails.

Some other safe areas of Massachusetts include Northborough, Wayland and Clinton just to name a few. You can learn more about the Town of Shrewsbury by going here.

