Massachusetts Town Named ‘Safest’ in the State for 2025

Massachusetts boasts many attributes, including diversity, culture, and numerous high-quality vacation options, to name a few. The Bay State can suit individuals from all walks of life, including singles, married couples, families, and more. Whether you fancy the hustle and bustle of bigger cities or quiet rural areas, Massachusetts has it all.

Get our free mobile app

Obviously, for most people who are moving to a new area, safety is a top priority, if not the number one priority. The website safewise.com released its list of the safest places in Massachusetts for 2025. Before we reveal the town that ranks #1 in safety for 2025, let's take a look at the two that just missed the top spot.

#3 Wayland

Population: 13,597

Violent Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 0.1, 0.1, 0.0

Property Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 2.4, 1.6, 0.0

The Town of Wayland ranks in third place among the safest places to live in Massachusetts, according to the Safewise site. Several internet sources agree that Wayland is a great town to raise families and has an excellent school system.

#2 Clinton

Population: 15,576

Violent Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 0.3, 0.5, 0.3

Property Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 0.6, 0.3, 0.5

The Town of Clinton ranks in second place among the safest places to live in Massachusetts, according to Safewise. Most residents agree that the town is peaceful and safe for families. Clinton is so safe that the late President Jimmy Carter stayed there for a night back in 1977.

#1 Northborough

Population: 15,694

Violent Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 0.2, 0.3, 0.3

Personal Crime Rate for 2025, 2024, 2023: 0.9, 0.1, 2.1

The Town of Northborough is the safest town to live in, Massachusetts, according to Safewise. Nortborough has been ranked the safest town by the Safewise website for two years in a row. According to various sites, it's agreed that in addition to having low crime rates, Nortborough has a welcoming community and a high quality of life.

20 places in Massachusetts made Safewise's study. You can view the complete list by going here.

LOOK: Every state's nickname and where it comes from Spokeo analyzed state government information and other historical sources to compile this list of stories behind every state's nickname. Gallery Credit: Stacker