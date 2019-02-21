Saint Mary’s 8th Graders Show Support to Law Enforcement

Last week, students from the 8th grade class at Saint Mary's School in Lee, stopped by the State Police Lee Barracks to read a poem they wrote in support of law enforcement.

The Massachusetts State Police thanks Aiden, Benjamin, Cole, Jacob, Tyler, and of course their teacher Polly Crosby for stopping by with this heartfelt gesture.

Here's the poem:

You serve together in a brotherhood

Valiant protectors of us all

Our leaders, brave men and women

Eagerly reporting daily to roll call.

At the station or in patrol cars

Or policing the streets in plain view

Forever boldly facing danger

You are our guardians dressed in blue.

While keeping people safe in a crisis

Encouraging us to be courageous

Or helping to rescue the troubled

Aptly displaying your devotion to us.

Without hesitation you rush into chaos

Responding with swiftness and agility

Your selfless actions unfold as always you

Walk tall with purpose and dignity.

To protect and to serve is your motto

To uphold human rights according to law

Be mindful that you do make a difference

As you perform your duties without flaw.

The challenges you encounter are varied

Danger, crime, violence and, yes, grief

Some disrespect, taunting and daring

Please allow us to offer some relief.

We believe you are due many distinctions

Total respect, much praise and gratitude

Accreditation for your commendable compassion

Recognition for your civic aptitude.

We are but just a few of the many

Who honor your choice to answer the call

And we deeply appreciate your devotion

To us you stand valiantly above all.

When we see you walk proudly in uniform

We'll offer a shy but genuine smile

And hope this testimony of appreciation

Makes you aware your valued call is worthwhile.