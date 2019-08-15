Salisbury Bank Grants $5,000 to CDCSB

Great Barrington, MA — Aug. 15, 2019 — The Community Development Corporation of South Berkshire (CDCSB) announced today that Salisbury Bank has made a $5,000 grant to the CDCSB, funding its work building low-moderate income housing and creating jobs in the Berkshires. This grant will support the organization by growing its general fund to expand staff and further the non-profit’s important work helping families and individuals in the southern Berkshire region.

“There continues to be a need for affordable housing in our local communities and we are pleased to support the work of the CDCSB and similar organizations who are taking steps to meet that need,” said Rick Cantele, President and CEO of Salisbury Bank. “Reinvestment in our communities through contributions, sponsorships and volunteer work has been, and will continue to be, a vital part of who we are as an organization.”

Salisbury Bank is a full-service community bank headquartered in Lakeville, Connecticut and presently operates full service branches in Canaan, Lakeville, Salisbury, and Sharon, Connecticut; Great Barrington, Sheffield, and South Egremont, Massachusetts; as well as Dover Plains, Fishkill, Millerton, New Paltz, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie, and Red Oaks Mill, New York. The Bank has been serving families and businesses for over 170 years and offers a full range of consumer and business banking products and services as well as trust and investment services.

“Access to affordable housing strengthens our economy and has an indelible positive impact on the lives of families that make our communities work, improving their financial stability, quality of life and providing a safe and stable environment for parents and school children,” said Tim Geller, Executive Director of CDCSB. “We are very grateful to Salisbury Bank for its continued support of our work in creating healthy and sustainablecommunities.”

The CDCSB is a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating job opportunities, promoting economic development, and building low-moderate income housing in south Berkshire County. In collaboration with other like-minded organizations, CDCSB has helped build over 60 affordable housing units and has an additional 114 affordable units in its pipeline. CDCSB has leveraged over $30 million in private and public funding.

Photo Caption: Rick Cantele (right), President and CEO of Salisbury Bank, Amanda Goewey, Vice President and Berkshire Regional Branch Manager of Salisbury Bank, and Jim Harwood, CDCSB Board President