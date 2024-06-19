Saluting A Native Son In Berkshire County, MA

Bay State residents, take note: It is with a heavy heart that we are saying farewell to Paul Scott Hankey. The 54 year old Great Barrington native tragically passed away on June 3rd. Paul abruptly left us at the age of 55. The south county community has an exclusive opportunity to bring him an appropriate send-off this weekend.

Calling hours will take place on Saturday, June 22nd at 11:00 am at the Sheffield Chapel Church on route.7 Sheffield, Massachusetts. After the service, a gathering for a celebration of life will be held at the American Legion Post which is also located on route 7 in Sheffield.

I have been speaking with Paul's wife, Lillian as she is so grateful that we took the time to acknowledge him as my memory of this happy couple was seeing them in attendance on Tuesdays at The Great Barrington VFW for our Sounds of Summer get-togethers.

Paul's nephew, Rob Ball has also set up a Go Fund Me page. Click those words highlighted as the south county area and beyond can help out in this worthy cause to honor Paul's memory each and every day. It would also show you are assisting his family during these trying times. Any amount would be greatly appreciated.

Our condolences to Paul's family as he is survived by his mother Diane Martin, his wife Lillian, daughter Regina Mills (Travis) two granddaughters, Desiree Field, Ahnna Mills and one great grandson Roman Field. He is also survived by his two brothers, Poncho Hankey and Mike Davis (Debbie), his four sisters Terry Davis, Karen Streeter (Dan), Tammy DeLong, and Billie Jo Mazzeralle (Chris), two sisters-in-law, Ann McDermott (Shannon), Jane Eichstedt (Bruce) and a brother-in-law Larry Ball. He was predeceased by his father Richard "Buzz" Hankey and his sister Robin Crawford. Paul leaves behind many nieces, nephews and friends. He'll truly be missed by members of our community.

Never forget: Paul's memory WILL ALWAYS remain eternal and everlasting.

Here is a 1972 CLASSIC in his honor as this track from David Gates & Bread best describes his talent and the joy he gave many that were fortunate to be in his company:

