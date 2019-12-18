Saluting A Sheffield Native’s Musical Accomplishments

The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires will present "Music In the Air" a multi-media presentation and musical performance which celebrates the work of George Frederick Root. The Sheffield, Massachusetts native was one of America's most popular song writers during the 19th century as his songs were performed and sung on countless occasions in army camps, battlefields, rallies, evening entertainment get-togethers and meetings as his life and music pertains to The Civil War. His most popular song was "The Battle Cry Of Freedom" which became a universal patriotic tune that remained popular during the war years.

This free forum at Knesset Israel on Colt Road in Pittsfield, Massachusetts features his great-great granddaughter, Ann Elizabeth Barnes as she will narrate the highlights of his life. Richard Meyers slide show presentation will show scenes from The Civil War and documents the life and times of a Berkshire county native son. Graham and Barbara Dean will also perform some of his most memorable musical selections.

You are invited to look back at George Frederick Root's life on December 19th. This fun-filled and informative get-together begins at 10:45 am. Afterwards, a kosher lunch will be served at 12 Noon. Admission is $7 per person and $2 for adults over 60 years of age. This lecture is free, but if you wish to attend the dining portion of this event, advance reservations are required by calling (413) 442-2200 before 9 am on Thursday.

For more information on future events presented by The Jewish federation of the Berkshires, log on to their web site by going here.

(The following information and photo of George Frederick Root were obtained by WSBS via a press release from The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires for on-air and on-line usage)