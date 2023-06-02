Same Lottery Ticket Sees Three Berkshire County Winners Thursday

Boy, the ever-watchful eyes of the Lottery Gods were looking down favorably on the Berkshires yesterday. I'm not sure I even want to know the answer to this but what do you think the odds are that three different people in three different Berkshire cities would all hit the same scratch ticket for thousands of dollars? On the same day?

Get our free mobile app

Let me ask you: Have you purchased the new $50 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" scratch ticket from the Massachusetts State Lottery yet? I haven't...yet. It's not that I don't want to(well, at least once), but I have to face the facts.

If I was lucky enough to have $50 in the first place, I'd probably put it towards gas or treat my soulmate Tonya to a nice dinner somewhere. Perhaps Mario's over in New Lebanon, Mezze Bistro in Williamstown, or Jae's 7 Winter in Pittsfield.

But according to the Mass State Lottery's website, there were 3 winning "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" tickets claimed yesterday in Berkshire County. One each claimed in Adams, North Adams, and Pittsfield. How's that for luck?

The Mass Lottery reports that one of two $10,000 winners was purchased at a Cumberland Farms location in North Adams while the second was claimed at the Mobile station in Adams!

Meanwhile, many people's favorite convenience store in Pittsfield, Palmer's Variety (seriously, what's the definition of convenience? Doesn't Palmer's have everything?) was the lucky spot that sold a $20,000 "Billion Dollar Extravaganza" ticket!

So far, 2023 has been a good year for lottery winners in the Commonwealth. In January alone, two of the largest lottery prizes were for the Mega Millions at $31 million dollars each. Were you or anyone you know one of those big winners? Congratulations if that's the case!

LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state Just saying the names of these towns immediately conjures up images of grand mansions, luxury cars, and ritzy restaurants. Read on to see which town in your home state took the title of the richest location and which place had the highest median income in the country. Who knows—your hometown might even be on this list.

LOOK: Here are the 50 best beach towns in America Every beach town has its share of pluses and minuses, which got us thinking about what makes a beach town the best one to live in. To find out, Stacker consulted data from WalletHub , released June 17, 2020, that compares U.S. beach towns. Ratings are based on six categories: affordability, weather, safety, economy, education and health, and quality of life. The cities ranged in population from 10,000 to 150,000, but they had to have at least one local beach listed on TripAdvisor. Read the full methodology here . From those rankings, we selected the top 50. Readers who live in California and Florida will be unsurprised to learn that many of towns featured here are in one of those two states.

Keep reading to see if your favorite beach town made the cut.