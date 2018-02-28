Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle Confirmed as Oscar Presenters

Sandra Bullock, Dave Chappelle and Nicole Kidman are among the third round of Hollywood stars announced as presenters for the 90th annual Academy Awards on March 4.

Matthew McConaughey, Emily Blunt, Eugenio Derbez, Ansel Elgort, Jane Fonda, Jodie Foster, Eiza González, Ashley Judd, Helen Mirren, Rita Moreno, Lupita Nyong'o and Christopher Walken were also announced as presenters Wednesday on Twitter by the Academy.

The group follows previous announcements of Mahershala Ali, Chadwick Boseman, Viola Davis, Laura Dern, Jennifer Garner, Greta Gerwig, Tiffany Haddish, Tom Holland, Kumail Nanjiani, Margot Robbie, Emma Stone, Daniela Vega, Armie Hammer, Gal Gadot, Mark Hamill, Oscar Isaac, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Gina Rodriguez, Eva Marie Saint, Wes Studi, Kelly Marie Tran and Zendaya as presenters during the prestigious event.

The Oscars, which Jimmy Kimmel will host for the second year in a row, will air March 4 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Romantic fantasy The Shape of Water from director Guillermo del Toro, leads the field with 13 nominations including Best Picture, Best Actress and Best Director.

By Wade Sheridan, UPI.com