Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth This Weekend

As the Thanksgiving holiday approaches, everybody is getting their dinner menus planned in a timely manner and there are more options besides serving up pumpkin pie for dessert, but fear not as you'll probably find a few of those on the display table this weekend in neighboring Columbia county.

The Hillsdale United Methodist Church located at the junction of routes 22 and 23 is the place to be this Saturday, November 23rd between the hours of 9 am and 2 pm as you can stock up on an assortment of sweet treats during their annual Thanksgiving Bake Sale which attracts crowds from all across the tri-state region.

A large variety of homemade pies (pumpkin included), breads, brownies, cookies and cakes will be available to the general public as you can get a head start on capping off the turkey day meal. They will also be offering several kinds of homemade soups which hit the spot during these cold and chilly days and nights.

All proceeds will benefit the church's Fuel Fund as expenses incur during the winter months and your participation will assist the parish in keeping their facility warm and comfortable for all who attend weekly services.

For more information on the church bake sale and future events, call 1-518-325-5620.