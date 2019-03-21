Saturday AM Chat On Friday Afternoon? Just For this Week

The Great Radio Auction will air this Saturday at 9 am on your Home Town Station, therefore our Saturday Morning Chat segment has been moved to Friday afternoon. It will air after The WSBS Lunch Time Request Hour at 1:05 pm.

Joining us once again....Sarah Kohrs and Mark Tuomenoska who are frequent guests on our "Let's Talk" segment with Jesse Stewart and they have also appeared LIVE with Ron Carson to showcase their musical talents on our airwaves. This time, the musical duo stop by to invite you for a special celebration that takes place in south county.

The Tumo-Kohrs E-P release party will be held this Thursday, April 4th from 7 to 10 pm at Big Elm Brewing located at 65 Silver Street in Sheffield as they would like to share their latest musical accomplishments with the audience in attendance. Come on over, enjoy complimentary refreshments, great music and surprise guests to boot. Admission is free.

Sarah and Mark will preview this fun filled evening LIVE in studio during Ron's midday show.