Saturday Has Been Deemed “Mud Day”

If you are looking to attend an event that is creative and unique this weekend, we've got an idea that appeals to all ages. The 10th annual Mud Day takes place this Saturday, May 18th from 12 noon to 4 pm at where else, The Muddy Brook Elementary School, located at Monument Valley Road in Great Barrington.

This get-together celebrates the Berkshire's pristine landscape as the classroom is brought outdoors in playful and creative ways. For example, all in attendance can take the time to explore The Muddy Brook Pond with the Audubon, youngsters can cover the school principal's car with mud (and they won't get in trouble, guaranteed!), you can race solar-powered vehicles, learn about storm drains courtesy of The Housatonic Valley Association and show your creative savvy by making a pair of binoculars with the EK/PK team.

The event focuses on conservation and the ability to work together in maintaining the integrity of our great natural resources in the beautiful Berkshires. Youngsters are suggested to also bring a change of clothes and a towel as things could get real messy.

This is one instance where adults are admitted for FREE. Children get in for only $5 and there is a $15 maximum per family. Mud Day T-Shirts, water bottles and re-usable bags will also be available for purchase.

Come on down this Saturday afternoon and play in the mud. Guaranteed "good, clean fun" for everyone!