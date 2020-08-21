SaveThePostOffice Protest In Pittsfield 8/22

If you are among the many who believes the Postal Service needs our help, especially in light of the voting-by-mail option for the upcoming election season, you may want to check this out.

Here's the Press Release From Berkshire Brigades:

The Berkshire Democratic Brigades and the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP Host a #SavethePostOffice Standout This Saturday at the Pittsfield Post Office

This Saturday, August 22, at 11 a.m., the Berkshire Democratic Brigades and the Berkshire County Branch of the NAACP invite people from all walks of life who are determined to defend the essential services provided by the United States Postal Service—including our ability to vote by mail—to push back on the Trump administration’s attacks by attending a #SavethePostOffice standout outside the Pittsfield Post Office at 212 Fenn Street.

It is part of a nationwide mobilization taking place at post offices all across the country on Saturday, August 22.

Attendees are asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing, and to line the sidewalks on both sides of the street in front of the Pittsfield Post Office, while allowing both pedestrian and vehicular traffic to pass safely. Signs are encouraged.

Lee Harrison, a co-founder of the Berkshire Democratic Brigades, noted, “The Second Continental Congress created the Post Office on July 26, 1775, with Benjamin Franklin as its first postmaster general, and today we still need that 245-year-old ‘Service’ to deliver our medicines, to receive and pay our bills, to keep in touch with family – and especially – to deliver our votes during this pandemic."

"My dad was a proud mailman who believed that the USPS was, as its name says, a ‘Service,’ not a business, and today’s postal workers are no different. They deserve our support.”

The National NAACP released a statement that says, in part, “We are sounding the alarm bell: Our democracy is in crisis. We call on Members of Congress from both sides of the aisle to condemn the hijacking of one of our most revered institutions, the U.S. Postal Service. We call upon Congress to pass emergency funding for the U.S. Postal Service by a veto-proof majority."

The #SavethePostOffice national day of action is co-sponsored nationally by Indivisible, the Leadership Conference on Civil & Human Rights, MoveOn, NAACP, RuralOrganizing.org, Service Employees International Union, Vets for the People, and the Working Families Party among others.

Attendees may RSVP on the national website: SaveThePostOffice.net.