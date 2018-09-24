SBYF Recap from Sept. 21-23

Southern Berkshire Youth Football Results for Sept. 23

Pee Wee Division:

Southern Berkshire Peewee chargers took a tough loss at the Pittsfield YMCA Saints 34-14. The chargers hung with the saints in the first half, a late score by Cooper Bunce followed by a great run by Brennan Peyre for the conversion, cut the deficit to 14-8. To start the third, the Chargers had big runs by Bunce and Peyre again but a costly fumble halted the drive and the saints took advantage by scoring twice before the end of the 3rd. The Chargers responded to start the 4th with a 65 yard rumble by Bunce, cutting the lead to 28-14. After recovery a saints fumble on their own 35, the chargers had an opportunity to cut the lead to 7, but it wasn’t meant to be the saints defense stiffen. The Saints added a late score to seal the game.

Charger Defense was led by Michael Parris, John Ireland, and Matthew Vallone. On the other side of the ball Bunce ended with 2 TDS, Brennan Peyre had some great runs, James Green had 2 catches and an amazing tackle, Trey Hyde played solid center, and Carson Riva dominated the o-line.

Junior Disvison:

Junior Chargers lost a tough game to the Pittsfield Saints.

The offensive line dominated the first half (Robbie Schur, Tyler Jacobs, Zach Martin, Kobe Brown, Wesley VanSant, and Nick Crodelle), while Chris Wickwire steamrolled defenders, allowing for Shaun Frank to rack up yards and score two touchdowns - one, set up by the strong arm of Dominic Calautti.

Defensively, the Chargers studied the Saints for the first half. Wesley VanSant, Robbie Schur, Shaun Frank, Tyler Jacobs, Brandt Bosio, and TJ Brown were tough against the run, while Zach Martin, Kobe Brown, and Wesley Allyn helped keep the Saints at bay before the half.

The Chargers are back in action next week against Lee.

Senior Division:

Tough loss for the Senior Chargers, 20-33. Nick Henderson scored 3 touchdowns and the offensive line played well. The defense was led by Odin Knutson and Trent Pixley, this duo controlled the interior all day. The Chargers battled to the end and with only 13 kids dressed for the game ultimately came up short.

Intersquad Result from Sept. 21:

Last night’s intersquad game was a nail-biter. On the last play of the contest, thanks to a swarming defense, the Blue team denied the Red team’s 2 point conversion, securing the 20-18 victory. The Red team was paced by the nimble legs of quarterback Theo Curletti and the power running of the pint-sized spark plug, Mikey Ireland. TJ Coon and Cam Scarboro captained the Red team defense, making several key stops to keep the score close. Alex Dellea’s fumble recovery provided a late chance for the Red team to draw even, but it was not to be. The Blue team attack was headed by the cat-quick reflexes of Alexia Bercier and early Heisman candidate Mateo Buffoni. Buffoni matched Curletti’s long runs and added a spectacular interception return for a touchdown. Gunnar Laine made the most of his opportunities, breaking off a rumbling, stumbling run down the sidelines. The Blue team defense was spearheaded by Ben Troiano and Luca Bertini whose heady play and quiet leadership help win the day.