There's a warning going out to Amazon Prime customers in Massachusetts as another scam is making its way to email inboxes.

Get our free mobile app

Massachusetts Amazon Prime Members Take Caution When Opening Emails

If you are an Amazon Prime member, you may have already received an email claiming to be from Amazon. If not, you could be getting one soon, and you'll want to keep your eyes peeled. The email that has been circulating in Massachusetts and the rest of the country alerts Amazon Prime members about a subscription rate increase.

READ MORE: Postal Service Issues Warning for Massachusetts Residents

The Amazon Prime Rate Increase Email is Bogus and Tricky

The tricky thing about this email is that even though it's a scam, the email is framed to look like it's protecting you from other email scams, as it reads, "We want to help you stay protected by sharing important information about these scams." Luckily, many Amazon Prime members have a sharp eye, and have reported the email to Amazon. The email also mentions that there are fake emails being sent warning customers that "your Amazon Prime account will automatically receive a price increase." This is all a scam.

READ MORE: FTC Warns Massachusetts of Scary Fury Baby Scam

What You Should Do and Not Do If You Receive This Email

The bottom line is if you receive any type of email claiming to be from Amazon that mentions subscription rate increases for Prime accounts, ignore the email(s) or report it to Amazon. You don't want to click on any links. Whether the links give you an option to agree to the rate increase or an option to cancel your account, don't click any of these links. You'll dig yourself a deep hole, and the scammers will be able to obtain your personal information, including username, password, and financial information. If you feel the need to open the email, don't. Confirm with Amazon that the email is a scam. You can also report scams to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) by calling (877) 382-4357 or by going here.