Scam or Not A Scam? It’s Easier Just To Hang Up!

There are so many scams out there today and so many people trying to get money out of us over the phone, I really have no idea who I can trust and who I can’t trust anymore. It’s because of this that I have decided that I will never give money over the phone to any charity or any cause regardless of how legitimate it seems.

I get calls all the time from organizations that seem like they are legit, but how the heck should I know if I should trust them. So, I don’t. Sometimes the calls are from a seemingly legit person saying that they are raising money on behalf of police or firefighters. Maybe they really are, but how am I to know if they are who they say they are. It’s all very confusing.

This message was posted on the Massachusetts State Police Department Facebook page today:

SCAMMERS SPOOFING MSP PHONE NUMBERS

The Massachusetts State Police wish to advise of a scam currently targeting residents in Massachusetts. These calls appear to be coming from Massachusetts State Police phone numbers; however, the caller ID is being “spoofed”, and the call is not legitimate. Some callers are claiming to be members of the State Police and are leaving messages requesting to return the call. Please be advised that these calls are fraudulent.

The State Police will never solicit personal data, donations, or any form of money over the phone. If you get such a call, please hang up and do not provide any personal or financial information.

The Federal Trade Commission warns:

Simply having the words “police” or “firefighter” in an organization’s name doesn’t mean police or firefighters are members of the group.

I Think that’s probably good enough for me. Sometimes I feel bad hanging up but it’s better than getting scammed.

