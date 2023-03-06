Two Western Massachusetts Landmarks Named Most Haunted in the State

Massachusetts is one of the most historic and storied states in the country. Given that it's been in existence for hundreds of years, there is no shortage of legends and scary stories from different historic landmarks throughout the state.

Even though Massachusetts hasn't even made it through winter and Halloween is seven months away, haunted house enthusiasts and ghost hunters don't take an off-season.

While this sounds like my own worst nightmare, the powers that be mapped out a 'Hunted Road Trip' canvasing the commonwealth, hitting the spookiest spots from Boston to The Berkshires and back. Again, you will not, I repeat, NOT, catch me on this journey, I won't even go to Fright Fest at Six Flags, but for all you thrill seekers out there, this looks like this should be your next road trip.

Two of the ten stops are located right here in western Massachusetts. Out of these two Berkshire landmarks, one of which has been called the scariest place in New England. Since I have been avoiding these places for the majority of my life and will never be caught dead in either, I'll have to take their word for it.

The Hoosac Tunnel The Hoosac Tunnel is nicknamed “The Bloody Pit,” and with good reason. Over 200 people have died in the tunnel, and it was one of the most deadly construction projects in Massachusetts history. The story of one incident, in particular, will make you shiver. After an explosion in the tunnel, 13 men were presumed dead abandoned at the bottom of a deep shaft. A makeshift raft was later discovered, along with evidence that the men had survived for days after the search was called off. Note: the tunnel is private railroad property, and trespassing in the area is not permitted. To check out the Hoosac Tunnel, hop aboard a train at the North Adams station.