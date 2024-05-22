Scary! Massachusetts Man Mauled By Powerful Grizzly Bear

I don't know the reason why, Massachusetts friends and neighbors, but it seems to me that people all over this great country of ours continue to ignore the safety warnings concerning bears.

Sure, SOME bears can appear cute and cuddly. Heck, sometimes they can also appear to be friendly. But make no mistake about it, people. Bears, especially if they feel threatened or feel their CUBS are threatened, will most certainly go on the attack.

All bears can be terrifyingly ferocious when they need to be. However, the most ferocious of all is the Ursus arctos horribilis, better known to you and I as the grizzly bear.

Experts say that if you have the bad luck to encounter a hungry grizzly, AVOID your first instinct, which is to run. DO NOT RUN FROM A GRIZZLY. Instead, you should move slowly in a sideways manner AWAY from the animal.

Bears typically do not feel threatened if you move sideways which I feel is good information to have if, as I say, you have the bad luck to run into one. If the bear follows you, stop and slowly wave your arms over your head making yourself appear as big as possible.

Why am I bringing all this up? Great question. Recently, according to NBC News 10 Boston, a Massachusetts man was savagely attacked by a grizzly bear during a visit to a national park.

A 35-year-old Massachusetts man (whose name has not yet been released) managed to survive a grizzly bear attack over the weekend while visiting Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park.

Luckily, the man is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery. According to Grand Teton National Park officials, they believe that the incident stemmed from a surprise encounter with TWO grizzly bears.

According to the victim and collected evidence from the investigation, only one of the bears attacked the man. Park rangers were quick to remind people to give bears their space and stay at least 100 yards away.

Officials also offered some advice on how to prevent human-bear conflicts:

Never leave your food unattended unless it is properly secured. Keep a clean camp and adhere to all food storage orders. Store all attractants.

And one final reminder to always keep your trash properly secured until you locate a bear-resistant dumpster. For more on the story, visit NBC News 10 Boston's website here.

