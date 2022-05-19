Scary Two-Vehicle Crash Wednesday In Pittsfield

There was a scary two-car crash on Valentine Road in Pittsfield Wednesday evening. It happened in the area of Lakeway Drive. Luckily, no fatalities, thank the Good Lord.

Apparently, one of the cars contained three people, and very shortly after they exited the vehicle, it burst into flames. All three occupants were transported to BMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Pittsfield Police Department made the announcement on social media. Our thanks to the hardworking police and firefighters at the scene who do this kind of thing every day. Thanks, gentlemen.

There's also a short video. Here's the Twitter post from the PPD.

