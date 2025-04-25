Massachusetts happen to be one of the most popular states for travel destinations. And it just so happens that there is really never a bad time throughout the year to take a road trip through here. There are certainly more than a few great road trips with so much great scenery throughout the state, and it's usually tough to nail down just one particular spot as having the most beautiful highway in the state. However, it seems that one popular road trip has earned just that.

The popular lifestyle publication 'Thrillist' posted their picks for the 'Most Beautiful Highway in Every State'. Given Massachusetts' size, if you've made enough road trips throughout the state, there's a good chance that you're at least a little familiar with this one.

What is the Most Beautiful Highway in Massachusetts?

For this particular spot, we make our way to the northwestern region of the state. The 69-mile long road goes through three counties on the western side of state: 5 miles in Worcester County, 45 in Franklin County, and 19 in Berkshire County. By now, you likely know that the most beautiful highway in Massachusetts is Mohawk Trail.

Those of us on the western side of the Bay State no very well how amazing the scenery on this road. Here's what 'Thrillist' had to say about it being named the most beautiful highway in Massachusetts:

The Mohawk Trail has been recognized for over a century as one of the most scenic roads in the entire Northeast, and was used for hundreds of years before that by Native Americans and early settlers. In Shelburne Falls, along the Deerfield River, you will come upon something very special: the historic Bridge of Flowers, which between April and October is open and blanketed in a vibrant flower garden. When you finally manage to tear yourself away from the splendor, refuel down the road with pancakes, sandwiches, and more at Baked.

With some of the most aesthetically pleasing nature residing in Shelburn Falls along the Mohawk Trail highway, you can probably understand just why this seems to be the most beautiful highway in all of Massachusetts.

If you've never been, maybe its time for a road trip for the western side of the state. If anything, you know it's going to be extremely scenic Massachusetts!

