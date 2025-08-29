Many Massachusetts families got a dose of back-to-school this week. While it wasn't a full week, many students returned to classrooms, while others will return on Tuesday, September 2.

Get our free mobile app

With school back in session, it's also that time of year when you really need to time it just right when leaving the house for work if you don't want to be stuck behind a school bus that is making stops. Another option is to give yourself extra time when leaving the house in the morning, in case you do get stuck behind a school bus. This way, you're not late for work.

READ MORE: Stop Driving on Flat Tires in Massachusetts

Never Pass a School Bus with Red Lights Flashing in Massachusetts

Even with the best intentions, some folks just can't wait when they're behind the school bus, and they make the mistake of passing the bus when it is stopped. This is a bad idea for obvious reasons, including the danger to children involved. Remember, young kids are still finding their way when it comes to crossing streets and getting on and off buses. It's our duty as motorists to help protect their safety, and that means following the rules of the road.

What Happens if I Get Caught Passing a Stopped School Bus in Massachusetts?

According to Massachusetts law, if you pass a stopped school bus on either side when the red lights are flashing. Violations can result in:

Fines of $250 or more for a first offense,

Possible license suspension for repeat violations,

Higher penalties for accidents caused by violations.

READ MORE: Is It Illegal to Apply Makeup While Driving in Massachusetts?

Mass.gov states that the majority of school bus-related injuries are to pedestrians who are boarding/exiting a bus. They are hit by passing traffic or even by the bus driver, who cannot see them in the blind spots surrounding the bus. Children ages 4-7 are at the highest risk of injury.

In Summary for Massachusetts Motorists

Whether you are driving behind a school bus in Boston, Worcester, Springfield, or anywhere in Massachusetts, if you don't practice this school bus law, you could risk having to deal with some hefty consequences. Keep the children safe and another headache out of your life.

See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones