Scott Rogers Joins VIM

Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires (VIM) is pleased to announce that W. Scott Rogers has joined the organization as Treasurer and member of the Board of Trustees. Scott has more than 30 years of experience as a professional economist, including more than 20 years in senior roles at the International Monetary Fund. Scott’s expertise—in both the government and corporate sectors—covers fiscal, monetary and exchange rate policy, debt management, inflation risk management, and national energy planning.

“Scott's extensive international experience will bring a new, broader perspective to our board,” notes Arthur M. Peisner, VIM’s Chairman of the Board. “At the same time, his current service as Chair of the Finance Committee for the Town of Windsor [MA] ensures he’s deeply aware of the needs of our rural population. He’ll be an integral member of the VIM team at a time of unprecedented challenge for our patient base.”

From 1992 to 2014, Scott served in a variety of roles at the International Monetary Fund (IMF). As Mission Chief to Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger, Cape Verde, Burundi and Eritrea, he led the IMF’s financial negotiations and annual country consultations, and helped design economic and financial policy frameworks to promote sustainable economic growth. While at the IMF, Scott also served as Senior Resident Representative to Nigeria, Kenya, and the Federal Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia, and was a senior economist and desk officer for Uganda. Before joining the IMF, Scott was a senior economist in the International Economics Department at DRI/McGraw Hill, an economist in the Industrial Countries Division at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, and an economic associate in the National Center for the Analysis of Energy Systems at Brookhaven National Laboratory.

Scott and his wife Susan Phillips, live in Windsor, MA. They have two grown children whom they don't see enough. Scott received a B.A. in Economics from Swarthmore College and a Ph.D. in Economics, with concentrations in Applied Macroeconomics, International and Development Economics from Boston University.

(press release sent to WSBS from Volunteers in Medicine Berkshires for online and on-air use)