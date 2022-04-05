Search & Rescue Find Remains Of Adams Woman Missing Since October
In some breaking news from late yesterday afternoon, a long, sad tale has come to a tragic end. According to a media statement sent by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue found the remains of Paula Kelsey, the 78-year-old Adams woman who has been missing since October.
A resident reported seeing Kelsey on October 15, 2021, walking in the area of Richmond Hill Road. On Wednesday, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police continued searching for Kelsey and located her remains in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire.
The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Kelsey on Friday. The evidence indicates that Kelsey, who had dementia, got disoriented while out for a walk. Investigators found no evidence to suggest foul play.
Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:
I send my condolences to Mrs. Kelsey’s family, and I thank the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police for their continued dedication to this search. This is a sad conclusion, but at least investigators can provide the family with answers about what happened to their loved one.
The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Adams Police, Cheshire Police, Williamstown Police, troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section all assisted in the search and investigation into Kelsey’s disappearance.