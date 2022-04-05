Search & Rescue Find Remains Of Adams Woman Missing Since October

In some breaking news from late yesterday afternoon, a long, sad tale has come to a tragic end. According to a media statement sent by the Berkshire District Attorney's Office, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue found the remains of Paula Kelsey, the 78-year-old Adams woman who has been missing since October.

A resident reported seeing Kelsey on October 15, 2021, walking in the area of Richmond Hill Road. On Wednesday, the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police continued searching for Kelsey and located her remains in a wooded area near Windsor Road in Cheshire.

Get our free mobile app

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the remains as Kelsey on Friday. The evidence indicates that Kelsey, who had dementia, got disoriented while out for a walk. Investigators found no evidence to suggest foul play.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington had this to say in the media statement:

I send my condolences to Mrs. Kelsey’s family, and I thank the Berkshire Mountain Search and Rescue Team, Adams Police, and Cheshire Police for their continued dedication to this search. This is a sad conclusion, but at least investigators can provide the family with answers about what happened to their loved one.

The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney’s Office, Adams Police, Cheshire Police, Williamstown Police, troopers assigned to the Massachusetts State Police Cheshire Barracks, the Massachusetts State Police Special Emergency Response Team, Massachusetts State Police Air Wing, and Massachusetts State Police Crime Scene Services Section all assisted in the search and investigation into Kelsey’s disappearance.

15 Ways You Can Help People in Ukraine Right Now As Americans watch events unfold in Ukraine, many wonder how they can help. Below is a list of organizations responding to the crisis in Ukraine along with information on how you can support their various missions.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance.